High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Recap Lake Texoma

In this week's show, Luke talks about his trip to Saskatchewan to fish for northern pike, walleye and lake trout at Iskwatikan Lake Lodge www.iskwatikanlake.com. For the past decade or so Luke has fished up in the remote fly in lakes and he's more than happy to help you plan your first trip. Feel free to contact Luke through his radio website www.catfishradio.org or email lukeclayton1950@gmail.com

