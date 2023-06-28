High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Recap Lake Texoma

This week Luke comes to us from beautiful Lake Texoma on the Texas/Oklahoma border. Luke and his friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice fished with Striper Express' Chris Carey and in Luke's on words, "The topwater action was as good or better than I've ever seen it" and Luke has enjoyed many great striper fishing trips to this awesome fishery. After the topwater action slowed, Chris decided it was time to was time to vertically fish slabs in lower lake water 60-70 feet deep. If you are looking for some red hot early morning striper catching action, contact Striper Express www.striperexpress.com By the time the sun began to heat things up, the group was back at the fishing cleaning dock at Mill Creek Resort with the makings of many, many tasty fish dinners.
Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn this week and the topic is summer fishing. Larry spent a couple days recently in Oklahoma fishing with his friends Jim Zumbo (holding giant sunfish!) and Rick Lambert looking on in side by side.
In this week's show, Luke talks about his trip to Saskatchewan to fish for northern pike, walleye and lake trout at Iskwatikan Lake Lodge www.iskwatikanlake.com. For the past decade or so Luke has fished up in the remote fly in lakes and he's more than happy to help you plan your first trip. Feel free to contact Luke through his radio website www.catfishradio.org or email lukeclayton1950@gmail.com
This week, Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn, aka Mr. Whitetail. Larry recaps a recent bear hunt up in Alberta where he took a nice black bear with his Mossbert Patriot rifle chambered in Hornady's new cartridge 7mm PRC. Larry had a close call with a young boar that desired to share his treestand.