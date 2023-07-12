High Plains Outdoors: Online Hunting Articles

Luke has been a very active outdoors writer for the past 4 decades and writes for a host of outdoor publications. This week, Luke discusses how important online outdoor publications have become. One of the oldest national publications in the country is now strictly on line. Luke still writes for several print publications as well as digital magazines. Bill Brod's Outdoor Specialty Media www.outdoorspecialtymedia.com is comprises of 4 different magazines, all written by professional outdoor writers and free to read. North American Outdoorsman, Crossbow Magazine, Simply download North American Deer Hunter and North American Bow Hunter by visiting the website or downloading the App.
Luke joined Lake Fork catfish guide David Hanson and a couple of good friends for some early morning red hot channel catfish catching earlier this week. Punch Bait under slip corks in shallow water produced non stop catching until around 10 am when the sun began to heat things up and it was time to head to the cleaning dock. This shallow water bite for spawning catfish should continue for the next few weeks. Click to learn a few catfish catching tips that will result in some serious fish frys! Contact guide David Handson at 903-268-7391
This week Luke comes to us from beautiful Lake Texoma on the Texas/Oklahoma border. Luke and his friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice fished with Striper Express' Chris Carey and in Luke's on words, "The topwater action was as good or better than I've ever seen it" and Luke has enjoyed many great striper fishing trips to this awesome fishery. After the topwater action slowed, Chris decided it was time to was time to vertically fish slabs in lower lake water 60-70 feet deep. If you are looking for some red hot early morning striper catching action, contact Striper Express www.striperexpress.com By the time the sun began to heat things up, the group was back at the fishing cleaning dock at Mill Creek Resort with the makings of many, many tasty fish dinners.
Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn this week and the topic is summer fishing. Larry spent a couple days recently in Oklahoma fishing with his friends Jim Zumbo (holding giant sunfish!) and Rick Lambert looking on in side by side.
In this week's show, Luke talks about his trip to Saskatchewan to fish for northern pike, walleye and lake trout at Iskwatikan Lake Lodge www.iskwatikanlake.com. For the past decade or so Luke has fished up in the remote fly in lakes and he's more than happy to help you plan your first trip. Feel free to contact Luke through his radio website www.catfishradio.org or email lukeclayton1950@gmail.com