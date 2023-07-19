High Plains Outdoors: Summertime Outdoor Destinations

This week Luke comes to us from beautiful Lake Texoma on the Texas/Oklahoma border. Luke and his friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice fished with Striper Express' Chris Carey and in Luke's on words, "The topwater action was as good or better than I've ever seen it" and Luke has enjoyed many great striper fishing trips to this awesome fishery. After the topwater action slowed, Chris decided it was time to was time to vertically fish slabs in lower lake water 60-70 feet deep. If you are looking for some red hot early morning striper catching action, contact Striper Express www.striperexpress.com By the time the sun began to heat things up, the group was back at the fishing cleaning dock at Mill Creek Resort with the makings of many, many tasty fish dinners.

Listen • 5:00