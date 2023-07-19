© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Summertime Outdoor Destinations

By Luke Clayton
Published July 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week Luke gives us some summertime outdoor destinations including one of his favorite destinations, the Choctaw Hunting Lodge www.choctawhuntinglodge.com in southeastern Oklahoma. This 44,000-acre piece of outdoor paradise is a great summer destination for fishing and hunting for wild hogs and exotics. It's also a great place to plan your fall deer hunts.
Eastern turkey is plentiful and it's never too early to secure your place to hunt. The topwater striper bite is going full blast at Lake Texoma and Luke gives some tips from guide Bill Carey at Striper Express Guide Service www.striperexpress.com

Luke Clayton
