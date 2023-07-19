High Plains Outdoors: Summertime Outdoor Destinations

KJJP-FM 105.7 serving Amarillo and the central Panhandle is currently operating at only 30% of power due to the complete failure of the air conditioning system in the transmitter building. Consequently, listeners may hear a noisy signal or be unable to receive the station in its outer coverage area. Work is underway to repair or replace the air conditioning.
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northwest Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, a replacement is very difficult to find. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one.
We apologies for these disruptions of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org .
This week Luke gives us some summertime outdoor destinations including one of his favorite destinations, the Choctaw Hunting Lodge www.choctawhuntinglodge.com in southeastern Oklahoma. This 44,000-acre piece of outdoor paradise is a great summer destination for fishing and hunting for wild hogs and exotics. It's also a great place to plan your fall deer hunts. Eastern turkey is plentiful and it's never too early to secure your place to hunt. The topwater striper bite is going full blast at Lake Texoma and Luke gives some tips from guide Bill Carey at Striper Express Guide Service www.striperexpress.com
Luke has been a very active outdoors writer for the past 4 decades and writes for a host of outdoor publications. This week, Luke discusses how important online outdoor publications have become. One of the oldest national publications in the country is now strictly on line. Luke still writes for several print publications as well as digital magazines. Bill Brod's Outdoor Specialty Media www.outdoorspecialtymedia.com is comprises of 4 different magazines, all written by professional outdoor writers and free to read. North American Outdoorsman, Crossbow Magazine, Simply download North American Deer Hunter and North American Bow Hunter by visiting the website or downloading the App.
Luke joined Lake Fork catfish guide David Hanson and a couple of good friends for some early morning red hot channel catfish catching earlier this week. Punch Bait under slip corks in shallow water produced non stop catching until around 10 am when the sun began to heat things up and it was time to head to the cleaning dock. This shallow water bite for spawning catfish should continue for the next few weeks. Click to learn a few catfish catching tips that will result in some serious fish frys! Contact guide David Handson at 903-268-7391
This week Luke comes to us from beautiful Lake Texoma on the Texas/Oklahoma border. Luke and his friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice fished with Striper Express' Chris Carey and in Luke's on words, "The topwater action was as good or better than I've ever seen it" and Luke has enjoyed many great striper fishing trips to this awesome fishery. After the topwater action slowed, Chris decided it was time to was time to vertically fish slabs in lower lake water 60-70 feet deep. If you are looking for some red hot early morning striper catching action, contact Striper Express www.striperexpress.com By the time the sun began to heat things up, the group was back at the fishing cleaning dock at Mill Creek Resort with the makings of many, many tasty fish dinners.
Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn this week and the topic is summer fishing. Larry spent a couple days recently in Oklahoma fishing with his friends Jim Zumbo (holding giant sunfish!) and Rick Lambert looking on in side by side.