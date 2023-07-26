© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Preparing for Fall Hunting

By Luke Clayton
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT
This week, Luke's longtime friend Larry Weishuhn aka "Mr. Whitetail" is Luks's guest. The two veteran hunters talk about using the next couple months to get prepared for fall hunting seasons. This equates to spending practicing with the weapon you will be hunting with.

Luke Clayton
