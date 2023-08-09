© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Trail Surveys

By Luke Clayton
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT
This week, Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn aka "Mr. Whitetail" and discuss an evening spotlight whitetail survey Larry recently conducted on their friends, Edgar Cotton and David Cotton's ranch in Kaufman County Texas. Larry gives some information that will help anyone get a good idea of the deer density on their property.

Luke Clayton
