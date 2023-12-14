© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Field-Dressing

By Luke Clayton
Published December 14, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Luke is talking taxidermy this week with Joe Parker, owner of All American Taxidermy 214 596 8171 Facebook All American Taxidermy Texas . Click to learn some tips that will help insure your taxidermist can do the very best job on your mount.

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton