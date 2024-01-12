High Plains Outdoors: How to Load Game Safely

This week, Luke gives some tips for loading game into a pickup or ATV. Back injury is a definite possibility, especially for older hunters when attempting to load game into the bed of a pickup. Listen to Luke's tips in this week's show, it might just save you some back problems. Listen to Luke's hour-long outdoor show at www.catfishradio.org.
In today's show, Luke tells a little comical story about a deer hunt and turnips. You will have to click and listen! Luke also wishes all his listeners here on High Plains Public Radio a very MERRY CHRISTMAS.
Luke is talking taxidermy this week with Joe Parker, owner of All American Taxidermy 214 596 8171 Facebook All American Taxidermy Texas . Click to learn some tips that will help insure your taxidermist can do the very best job on your mount.
In today's show, Luke talks about the outdoors being a wonderful place for making lifelong friends. A little over a year ago, Luke met and became fast friends with Edgar Cotton and Edgar's son David Cotton. Although they have only known each other for 13 or so months, a lifelong friendship has been forged. Click and listen to Luke talk about good times in the great outdoors!
This week, Luke is talking about cooking outdoors, more particularly smoking BBQ. Years ago, Luke lost many hours of sleep while tending a wood fired smoker all night and he still occasionally cooks with wood but he learned that that same great 'smoked' flavor can be achieved with an electric smoker. He uses a Smokin Tex smoker that gives a great smoke flavor with only five or six ounces of wood. The temperature is controlled with a thermostat and Luke often cooks meat all night long while he is sleeping with the thermostat set at 190 or 200 degrees.