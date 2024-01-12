© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: How to Load Game Safely

By Luke Clayton
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:14 AM CST
This week, Luke gives some tips for loading game into a pickup or ATV. Back injury is a definite possibility, especially for older hunters when attempting to load game into the bed of a pickup. Listen to Luke's tips in this week's show, it might just save you some back problems. Listen to Luke's hour-long outdoor show at www.catfishradio.org.

Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton