High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Grape Attractant

By Luke Clayton
Published January 18, 2024 at 9:43 AM CST
Deer love grapes, that's the reason you see high fences around most vineyards. Luke's guest this week is Mr.Paul Moore with Vineyard Max www.vineyardmax.net . Paul devised a way to dry grape skins and incorporate them with grains to make a super effective deer attractant. Click to listen to this week's show.

Luke Clayton
