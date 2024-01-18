High Plains Outdoors: Grape Attractant

Deer love grapes, that's the reason you see high fences around most vineyards. Luke's guest this week is Mr.Paul Moore with Vineyard Max www.vineyardmax.net . Paul devised a way to dry grape skins and incorporate them with grains to make a super effective deer attractant. Click to listen to this week's show.
This week, Luke gives some tips for loading game into a pickup or ATV. Back injury is a definite possibility, especially for older hunters when attempting to load game into the bed of a pickup. Listen to Luke's tips in this week's show, it might just save you some back problems. Listen to Luke's hour-long outdoor show at www.catfishradio.org.
In today's show, Luke tells a little comical story about a deer hunt and turnips. You will have to click and listen! Luke also wishes all his listeners here on High Plains Public Radio a very MERRY CHRISTMAS.
Luke is talking taxidermy this week with Joe Parker, owner of All American Taxidermy 214 596 8171 Facebook All American Taxidermy Texas . Click to learn some tips that will help insure your taxidermist can do the very best job on your mount.
In today's show, Luke talks about the outdoors being a wonderful place for making lifelong friends. A little over a year ago, Luke met and became fast friends with Edgar Cotton and Edgar's son David Cotton. Although they have only known each other for 13 or so months, a lifelong friendship has been forged. Click and listen to Luke talk about good times in the great outdoors!