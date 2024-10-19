© 2024
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Grape-based Deer Attractant

Published October 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Luke's guest this week is Paul Moore, the originator of Vineyard Max Deer Attractant www.vineyardmax.net. Luke and Paul discuss the fact that deer are highly attracted to the aroma and taste of grapes, regardless of whether they live in areas with wild grapes or not. Luke has used this grape-based attractant in far west Texas with great success in an area many miles from grapes, wild or domestic.

