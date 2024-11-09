© 2024
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Wildlife Photography

Published November 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
This week,Luke discusses wildlife photography and tells how he gets still images for his magazine and newspaper articles. To listen to Luke's weekly podcast, available wherever you get your podcasts, search 'Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends". Lots more fun and informative outdoor talk here.

