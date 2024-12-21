© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Striper Express, and a giant blue catfish!

Published December 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM LUKE CLAYTON! This week, Luke recaps a fun fishing trip with his friends on Lake Texoma with Striper Express (www.striperexpress.com.) The trip was a celebration for Jeff Rice's retirement, and Jeff managed to catch a giant blue catfish back at the dock after some action packed "deadsticking' for stripers.

Click to listen and Luke will tell you how to eat like a king at camp with an easy-to-prepare fajita recipe in this week's HIGH PLAINS OUTDOORS. Luke's new book which he wrote with his friend Larry Weishuhn is now available at www.catfishradio.org

