© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Poison Ivy

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:21 AM CDT

"Into every life some rain must fall", as the saying goes, but unfortunately, it could also be "into every yard poison ivy may creep." Poison ivy is an all-too-real part of gardening in the High Plains region, but not everyone knows how to recognize it, or what to do about it. We'll talk this week about how to keep it from being a problem in your yard!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon