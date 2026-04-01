Mail Call for veterans at Kansas Soldiers’ Home (Fort Dodge)

Let’s honor our veteran residents at Fort Dodge. Help us brighten their day, one letter at a time!

What is Mail Call? Each of our veteran residents will receive a large envelope filled with handwritten letters, cards, drawings and personal notes expressing appreciation for their military service and sacrifices. For many veterans, these simple expressions of gratitude mean more than words can describe. They bring smiles, laughter and even tears as they read heartfelt messages from people who care.

A simple note can mak a big difference.

Why is Mail Call so special? Our veteran residents served our country during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, and more. Receiving mail from home was one of the most anticipated moments of their military life. Letters could take 30 to 60 days to arrive and they were treasured by all.

Mail Call provides comfort, encouragement and a reminder that someone cares. Today, we continue the tradition here at the Kansas Soldiers’ Home at Fort Dodge.

Mail to:

“Veteran” Fort Dodge

714 Sheridan, Fort Dodge KS 67843

