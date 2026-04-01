Friday, December 25th at 9am CT

A Cowboy Christmas celebrates the holiday with memories, music, and poetry of people who live and work in the isolation of America's outback. Some of the stories and songs are family traditions passed down through the generations while others are new works inspired by Christmas on the lonely range. This program features poets such as the late Baxter Black, Waddie Mitchell, and Native American singer and comedian Vincent Craig.

Friday, 12/25 @ 9am CT

