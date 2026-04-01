Friday, December 25th at 10am CT

In an all-instrumental program, we create a soundscape for the season. We play music inspired by the season in all its quiet majesty and interior warmth. Original songs mix with carols from artists like George Winston, Ottmar Liebert, Erik Wøllo and many more. We weave these sounds into seamless sets of music perfect for that pause just before Christmas.

Tune into this two-hour broadcast this 2026 holiday season:

Friday, 12/25 @ 10am CT

