Tuesday, December 22nd at 7pm CT

Join NPR host Scott Simon and literary scholar Tison Pugh in listening to Truman Capote narrate his autobiographical short story, A Christmas Memory. The story follows a seven-year-old boy and his elderly cousin as they celebrate the holidays by baking fruitcakes. Along with the reading, Scott and Tison will discuss Capote’s life and impact.

Tune into this one-hour broadcast this 2026 holiday season:

Tuesday, 12/22 @ 7pm CT

