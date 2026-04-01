HPPR Election Night 2026 Regional Coverage

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 from 7pm-11pm CT

Join High Plains Public Radio at 7pm CT Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for four hours of election night coverage from NPR News, with regional coverage of races from Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado from the team from HPPR's new grant-funded news initiative, the High Plains Civic Media Network.

Hosted by HPPR's Ken Davis and Calen Moore from the Kansas News Service, with updates and analysis from HPCMN staffers Rachel Coleman, Whitney Hodgin and Julie Thompson, this live broadcast will provide HPPR listeners with coverage of national races from NPR News, interspersed with regular updates on ballot counts and discussions of interest to folks living in the High Plains region.