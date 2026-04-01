NPR Special: Swing Voters & The Issues That Matter

Monday, November 2nd at 7pm CT

Tune in for a pre-2026 election special from NPR, "Swing Voters & The Issues That Matter"!

Every election, there is a small — but crucial — sliver of voters who swing from one party to the other, helping to determine which candidates win. All throughout 2026, NPR has listened in to focus groups with these swing voters as they reflected on President Trump, the political issues that matter to them, and who they might vote for going forward. Just ahead of Election Day, NPR reporters will discuss key takeaways from these focus groups and what they’ve learned about these voters in the past year.

Hosted by NPR Voting Correspondent Miles Parks, “Swing Voters & the Issues that Matter” will air and stream on HPPR Mix the evening before the 2026 election.