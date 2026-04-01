The Texas Standard Election Night 2026 Coverage

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 from 7pm-11pm CT on HPPR Connect

Texas votes. The nation watches. And the Texas Standard is there as the results roll in.

Join hosts David Brown and Laura Rice from The Texas Newsroom for a special two-hour live election night episode at 7pm CT Tuesday, November 3, 2026, on HPPR Connect!

With in-depth coverage of the races up and down the ballot in the Lone Star state, including updates as the counts come in on some of the most bitter and expensive races ever.