Antelope & I

by Shelley Armitage

I’m Shelley Armitage from Vega, Texas, sharing Radio Readers Book Bytes with you today. My new poetry book, A Habit of Landscape, celebrates the overlapping meanings of habit and habitat. Each share the root words “to dwell.” These poems hold sensate moments and explore the transformative experience of the kinship between human and natural worlds. Not something “out there,” this shared space often surprises as the poem turns. Whether an elegy for a lost brother, an encounter with a pronghorn, or the whispers surrounding adoption, these lyric poems speak to the sacrality of each moment.

So may I read for you “Antelope and I.”

Antelope and I You see me—of course—before I see you.

But then as I walk a sage fringed trail

up the draw and down, something—

a shared animal presence?—

makes me look west: see you. Even at seventy-five yards

your bold white chest,

radiant exception to the plains

gone dun, cures my

nearsightedness. You, on the other hand, can spot movement at three miles away.

Pronghorn, kwahada, Antilocapra americana,

neither antelope nor deer, (your closest living cousin, the giraffe) ancestry assures you persist with

hollowed hairs, your antifreeze for winter,

camouflaged coat, butterscotch stripes and all. Side set eyes catch worlds in their orbs,

long lashes like sunshades.

Nervous, curious—your Pleistocene genes

still bolt, then stand. Now this is fossil fuel: at speeds of fifty miles an hour

your ancient bloodline remembers ghosts of grasslands

chaparral cacti. You disappear, sliding under on your knees

mocking the wisdom of barbed wire. But I am exotic am I not?

My old checkered farm coat, sagging sleeves

baggy warm-ups, a whiff of acrid humanness

the unwashed best tolerated upwind.

I am held at a distance by your gaze. We used to talk to animals—

or was it animals talked to us—

until evolutionary changes in the trachea

made one claim superiority over the other. But if you were the carnivore

I would offer myself up,

even as you did to the old Zuni line to the heart

prayer over horns Instead, I can only say in a stillness

beyond thought: I would be the grass before you.

I'm Shelley Armitage for Radio Readers Book Bytes. Please follow me at https://shelleyarmitage.com/ where my new book, A Habit of Landscape, is featured.