HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Antelope & I by Shelley Armitage

By Shelley Armitage
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Antelope & I
by Shelley Armitage

I’m Shelley Armitage from Vega, Texas, sharing Radio Readers Book Bytes with you today. My new poetry book, A Habit of Landscape, celebrates the overlapping meanings of habit and habitat. Each share the root words “to dwell.” These poems hold sensate moments and explore the transformative experience of the kinship between human and natural worlds. Not something “out there,” this shared space often surprises as the poem turns. Whether an elegy for a lost brother, an encounter with a pronghorn, or the whispers surrounding adoption, these lyric poems speak to the sacrality of each moment.

So may I read for you “Antelope and I.”

Antelope and I

You see me—of course—before I see you.
But then as I walk a sage fringed trail
up the draw and down, something—
a shared animal presence?—
makes me look west: see you.

Even at seventy-five yards
your bold white chest,
radiant exception to the plains
gone dun, cures my
nearsightedness.
You, on the other hand, can spot movement at three miles away.
Pronghorn, kwahada, Antilocapra americana,
neither antelope nor deer,
(your closest living cousin, the giraffe)

ancestry assures you persist with
hollowed hairs, your antifreeze for winter,
camouflaged coat, butterscotch stripes and all.

Side set eyes catch worlds in their orbs,
long lashes like sunshades.
Nervous, curious—your Pleistocene genes
still bolt, then stand.

Now this is fossil fuel: at speeds of fifty miles an hour
your ancient bloodline remembers ghosts of grasslands
chaparral cacti. You disappear, sliding under on your knees
mocking the wisdom of barbed wire.

But I am exotic am I not?
My old checkered farm coat, sagging sleeves
baggy warm-ups, a whiff of acrid humanness
the unwashed best tolerated upwind.
I am held at a distance by your gaze.

We used to talk to animals—
or was it animals talked to us—
until evolutionary changes in the trachea
made one claim superiority over the other.

But if you were the carnivore
I would offer myself up,
even as you did to the old Zuni

line to the heart
prayer over horns
Instead, I can only say in a stillness
beyond thought:
I would be the grass before you.

I’m Shelley Armitage for Radio Readers Book Bytes wishing you a beautiful day. Please follow me at https://shelleyarmitage.com/ where my new book, A Habit of Landscape, is featured.

Shelley Armitage
Shelley Armitage grew up in the small ranching and farming community of Vega, Texas, in Oldham County in the northwest Texas Panhandle. She still owns and operates the family farm inherited from her parents. Most of her adult life has been spent away from the Panhandle as a university professor in Texas, New Mexico, and Hawai’i, but Armitage always has returned to the “farm”—mainly in summers—which offered until recently a 360 degree view of earth and sky. Witnessing the natural world and its changes remains for her a centering and care-giving activity.
