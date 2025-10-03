© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2025 Fall Read –An Undercurrent of Grief
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Grief Can Move Mountains

By Valarie Smith
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
James Foley Foundation: advocating for hostages, promoting journalist safety, inspiring moral courage.
James Foley Foundation
/
https://jamesfoleyfoundation.org/#gsc.tab=0
James Foley Foundation: advocating for hostages, promoting journalist safety, inspiring moral courage.

This book may contain language, sexual content, and themes of grief and loss, which may be challenging for some readers. Reader caution advised.

Grief Can Move Mountains
by Valarie Smith

Hi, I am Valarie Smith for an HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Fall Read. American Mother is a modern-day snapshot of journalistic heroism. It’s a meditation on loss and the enduring power of a mother’s love— lingers long after death. Author Colum McCann collaborates with Diane Foley, mother of journalist James Foley who was murdered after months in captivity in the Middle East in 2014. It was vitriolic act of violence that went viral. This book weaves together Dianes words to give voice to her son’s life and his legacy. She refuses to let his death be in vain, transforming her grief into advocacy and policy change.

James Foley was unafraid to travel to war torn territories in pursuit of truth. James dedicated himself to telling the stories of civilians. He recognized people not just as world citizens but rather unique human beings with unique experiences. His was a lifelong learner committed to offering contextual commentary through firsthand experience. That’s the type of reporting that I can applaud and often did aloud when his mother reflected on his journalistic integrity.

Such pursuits ultimately lead to his untimely death at just shy of 40 years old. This book is an account of what it feels like to lose a child: to be suspended in the unknown of whether they are dead or alive, your whole world held hostage as you wait for any news. Often, it is the uncertainty loss—the waiting, the unknowing, the unpredictability—that creates the most profound unease.

They say there is no grief quite like losing a child. As a grief counselor, I understand that all grief is different and unique, so please know that this is not to diminish other kinds of losses, rather to simply acknowledge the raw magnitude of losing a child. This type of grief is too expansive, too against the natural order of life to be contained in a single word. Our English language has no word for it. There are widows and orphans, but no term for parents who have lost a child.

In grief, one of my favorite coping strategies is the practice of turning emotion into motion. Grief often leaves us confused, absent-minded, and untethered too much of reality. But when we turn emotions into action, we begin to move forward—we avoid becoming stagnant under the weight of heart ache. Diane Foley embodies this. She channeled her grief into advocacy, transforming her pain into policy change and greater protection for journalists and hostages. She has become the person she once wished she had.

Through it all, Diane returns again and again to her son’s optimism that, despite heartbreak, “we are bound and held together by a thousand small acts of kindness. Otherwise, we would fall apart.”

Daine used her son’s death to give birth to the James Foley Foundation dedicated to the advocates for hostages, promotes journalist safety and inspires moral courage. This book is a reminded that grief, if harnessed correctly can be used to move mountains.

For HPPRs radio readers book club, I am Valarie Smith.

Tags
Fall Read 2025: An Undercurrent of Grief 2025 Fall ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Valarie Smith
As an avid world traveler and galivanter, Valarie never lost sight of which way was home. A Native to Western Kansas, she has been pursuing a life long career in the many forms of expressive arts including radio, photography, videography, graphics and design. Graduating from Western State College with a bachelors in Art, Valarie once again returns to percolate her love for High Plains Public Radio. Involved with HPPR since 2006, an inquiry about a drive way moment landed her a position as local host of Weekend Edition. Having worn many hats at HPPR, from Director of Development to regional program producer, Valarie is perhaps most known as the host of Songbirds, a one-hour folk show that concluded in 2025. However, she often leans in to cover the mic on High Plains Morning, sits in during HPPR Radio Readers Book Club events, and she's a regular during HPPR Membership Drives. Valarie now keeps quite busy as an in-demand mental health counselor, so stay tuned for more wonderful developments with this High Plains hero.
See stories by Valarie Smith