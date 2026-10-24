Wyandotte County to dismiss lawsuit over Chiefs stadium after agreement with Kansas

The State of Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Friday evening that they had resolved a dispute over some of the terms in the Chiefs' deal to move to Kansas, setting the table for the UG to drop its lawsuit against the state.

On Friday evening, the UG and Kansas announced they'd resolved those issues.

“This is an important step in the historic, landmark deal that will shape Kansas for generations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “A strong commitment to communication between all the partner parties ensures this project will result in an incredible economic benefit for KCK and Wyandotte County residents, the State of Kansas, and the best home for the Chiefs.”

In the lawsuit, filed Oct. 9, Wyandotte County’s local government said the state unconstitutionally stripped the county of local powers in its deal to bring the Chiefs over the state line. It immediately followed a unanimous vote from the county and city’s board of commissioners to opt out of parts of the law in order to maintain the city’s power over some taxes, zoning and utilities while still securing a seat on the board.

The agreement announced Friday confirms that the UG and Wyandotte County Board of Public Utilities keeps jurisdiction over the development surrounding the Chiefs Stadium, including local planning and zoning and paying of BPU fees.

The stadium and its parking areas , meanwhile, will be owned by the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority, not subject to local zoning or building codes, and leased to the Kansas City Chiefs by the state for $7 million per year.

“The collaboration in recent days has literally been a game changer,” Mayor Christal Watson said in a statement. “All of the parties remain fully supportive of the Chiefs, the stadium project and the significant economic opportunity it will create for the citizens of Wyandotte County and Kansas.”

Friday's agreement also creates a path for the BPU to develop a partnership with electric company Evergy related to electric service for the new stadium.