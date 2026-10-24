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Wyandotte County to dismiss lawsuit over Chiefs stadium after agreement with Kansas

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published October 24, 2026 at 9:27 AM CDT
The Chiefs could be tempted to relocate to Kansas using the tax incentives approved by lawmakers Tuesday.
Carlos Moreno
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Kansas News Service
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the current home of the Chiefs, will lose the team to Kansas under a deal with the state last year to move to Kansas City, Kansas. On Friday, the state and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, came to an agreement to resolve a lawsuit over who had control over aspects of that border-crossing deal.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, filed the lawsuit earlier this month, alleging the state acted outside its authority and superseded the county's constitutionally-protected local control in setting some of the terms for the Chiefs' new stadium.

The State of Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Friday evening that they had resolved a dispute over some of the terms in the Chiefs' deal to move to Kansas, setting the table for the UG to drop its lawsuit against the state.

On Friday evening, the UG and Kansas announced they'd resolved those issues.

“This is an important step in the historic, landmark deal that will shape Kansas for generations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “A strong commitment to communication between all the partner parties ensures this project will result in an incredible economic benefit for KCK and Wyandotte County residents, the State of Kansas, and the best home for the Chiefs.”

In the lawsuit, filed Oct. 9, Wyandotte County’s local government said the state unconstitutionally stripped the county of local powers in its deal to bring the Chiefs over the state line. It immediately followed a unanimous vote from the county and city’s board of commissioners to opt out of parts of the law in order to maintain the city’s power over some taxes, zoning and utilities while still securing a seat on the board.

The agreement announced Friday confirms that the UG and Wyandotte County Board of Public Utilities keeps jurisdiction over the development surrounding the Chiefs Stadium, including local planning and zoning and paying of BPU fees.

The stadium and its parking areas , meanwhile, will be owned by the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority, not subject to local zoning or building codes, and leased to the Kansas City Chiefs by the state for $7 million per year.

“The collaboration in recent days has literally been a game changer,” Mayor Christal Watson said in a statement. “All of the parties remain fully supportive of the Chiefs, the stadium project and the significant economic opportunity it will create for the citizens of Wyandotte County and Kansas.”

Friday's agreement also creates a path for the BPU to develop a partnership with electric company Evergy related to electric service for the new stadium.
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Kansas News Service
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox