I'm Goin' to Kansas City: Interview with Folk Alliance's New Executive Director, Neeta Ragoowansi
It's that time of year again. HPPR is ready for Folk Alliance International's 2023 conference—and so is the folk scene. Plus, this year's festival has a new leader at the helm: Neeta Ragoowansi. We were lucky enough to catch up with her this week!
As I was preparing for my long jaunt up to the 2023 Folk Alliance International conference in my hometown of Kansas City this weekend, I was thrilled to finally spend some quality time on the video chat with the organization’s new Executive Director, Neeta Ragoowansi. She took the reigns at FAI a few months ago, with decades of knowledge and passion for international folk music and artist advocacy. I talked extensively with Neeta about her work as: a founder of SoundExchange; a music industry attorney; the president of the Music Managers Forum; the global co-chair for Women in Music; the co-chair of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force for the American Bar Association’s Forum on the Entertainment & Sports Industries; her time as Senior Counsel of Legal & Business Affairs for the nonprofit Global Citizen; and as a pioneering folk artist from the east coast.
Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview, and check out this year’s festival.