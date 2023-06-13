Matt O'Ree Band in Amarillo: Live, In-Studio Set on High Plains Morning

Thanks to Matt O'Ree for stopping by HPPR with his wife/bandmate Eryn O'Ree for a lively conversation and a few songs on the air — and high five to Yvonne Perea for making it happen! To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of this page. To learn more about their music, tour, and latest release, visit their website.

More about the band from their website: The Matt O'Ree Band is an award-winning Blues & Rock band currently on tour. They count Bruce Springsteen, Steve Cropper (The MGs), John Popper (Blues Traveler), Bernie Worrell (Talking Heads, Parliament) and Hubert Sumlin among their fans.

Over the past few years, the Matt O'Ree Band has done what most area bands do. They've played their shows, developed their sound, released their records and very quietly built a massive fan base in the process. What makes this band different from all the others is that their local fan base includes people like Bruce Springsteen, David Bryan of Bon Jovi, Steve Cropper of Booker T and the MG's, John Popper of Blues Traveler, Bernie Worrell of Parliament-Funkadelic, and Hubert Sumlin all of whom have volunteered to perform on the band's album, Brotherhood.

Prior to Brotherhood's release, Matt's talent was recognized globally when he got the nod to join rock legends Bon Jovi as their guitarist/backing vocalist on their 2015 stadium tour of the Far East.