HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Matt O'Ree Band in Amarillo: Live, In-Studio Set on High Plains Morning

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT

The Matt O'Ree Band visited the Amarillo studio to spread the word about their new album, Hand in Glove. They were in town for a live show at Chalice Abbey on May 23rd.

Thanks to Matt O'Ree for stopping by HPPR with his wife/bandmate Eryn O'Ree for a lively conversation and a few songs on the air — and high five to Yvonne Perea for making it happen! To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of this page. To learn more about their music, tour, and latest release, visit their website.

More about the band from their website: The Matt O'Ree Band is an award-winning Blues & Rock band currently on tour. They count Bruce Springsteen, Steve Cropper (The MGs), John Popper (Blues Traveler), Bernie Worrell (Talking Heads, Parliament) and Hubert Sumlin among their fans.

Over the past few years, the Matt O'Ree Band has done what most area bands do. They've played their shows, developed their sound, released their records and very quietly built a massive fan base in the process. What makes this band different from all the others is that their local fan base includes people like Bruce Springsteen, David Bryan of Bon Jovi, Steve Cropper of Booker T and the MG's, John Popper of Blues Traveler, Bernie Worrell of Parliament-Funkadelic, and Hubert Sumlin all of whom have volunteered to perform on the band's album, Brotherhood.

Prior to Brotherhood's release, Matt's talent was recognized globally when he got the nod to join rock legends Bon Jovi as their guitarist/backing vocalist on their 2015 stadium tour of the Far East.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History High Plains MorningLive music
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
