Diamond & Gold: A Tribute to Neil Diamond Benefitting the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo

On Thursday, June 1st at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, don't miss Diamond & Gold, hitting the stage to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo. Doors open at 6:30p, and the show starts at 7:30p.

About the band: Featuring a total of seven members, Diamond & Gold are: Dean Yates (Guitar/Vocals), Dr. Dan Hanson (Keyboards), Mary Lyn Halley (Acoustic Guitar/Vocals), Marshall Pjesky (Guitar), Miranda Pjesky (Bass Guitar), Vic Richardson (Drums), & Cathleen Tyson-Day (Vocals).

About the charity: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo programs help alleviate some financial burdens for families with sick children. Their belief is when families are together, they cope better. No family should have to deal with their child’s medical crisis alone. You can find out more here.

