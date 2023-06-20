© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Diamond & Gold: A Tribute to Neil Diamond Benefitting the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT
Dean Yates, Marshall Pjesky, Miranda Pjesky, & Dr. Dan Hanson are "Diamond & Gold."

Ahead of their charity concert for the Ronald McDonald House, Diamond and Gold, a Neil Diamond tribute band, stopped by HPPR's Amarillo studio to share about their upcoming concert. Check out the full interview and their in-studio performance on the link at the top of this page!

On Thursday, June 1st at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, don't miss Diamond & Gold, hitting the stage to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo. Doors open at 6:30p, and the show starts at 7:30p.

About the band: Featuring a total of seven members, Diamond & Gold are: Dean Yates (Guitar/Vocals), Dr. Dan Hanson (Keyboards), Mary Lyn Halley (Acoustic Guitar/Vocals), Marshall Pjesky (Guitar), Miranda Pjesky (Bass Guitar), Vic Richardson (Drums), & Cathleen Tyson-Day (Vocals).

About the charity: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo programs help alleviate some financial burdens for families with sick children. Their belief is when families are together, they cope better. No family should have to deal with their child’s medical crisis alone. You can find out more here.

Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History High Plains MorningLive music
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo