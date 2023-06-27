© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Garden City Municipal Band Celebrates 145 Consecutive Seasons with a Concert in Stevens Park

By Jenny Inzerillo
Published June 23, 2023

This interview with Lawrence Hoerman and Makenzi Johnson talks about a the Garden City Municipal Band's 145th consecutive season, as well as its accompanying June 23 concert at Stevens Park in Garden City, Kansas.

This week on High Plains Morning, I was joined by two of the esteemed board members from the historic Garden City Municipal Band. They shared details about the celebratory concert scheduled for Friday night at the Stevens Park Bandshell to toast 145 seasons of live music for this community arts collective. Plus, they'll feature the world premiere of "Hell’s Aquarium,” an original composition by Makenzi Johnson that was inspired by an article by David Condos, formerly of the Kansas News Service & HPPR!

Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview.

Plus, here's more about the event from our event page: "Don't miss the celebration of the 145th consecutive season of the Garden City Municipal Band in the bandshell in Stevens Park in Garden City, KS, THIS FRIDAY NIGHT (6/23) at 7:30pm. It'll feature the WORLD PREMIERE of Makenzi Johnson's original composition "Hell's Aquarium," inspired by the news story about the prehistoric underwater beasts of Southwest Kansas — and that was an article penned by HPPR's former Kansas News Service reporter, David Condos! Also, the Brass Monkeys (feat. Lawrence Hoerman) will play on Saturday, 6/24 during Art in the Park (presented by Garden City Arts)."

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
