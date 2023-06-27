Painting the Plains: Ranch Life & Beauty Through the Eyes of Kellee Mitchell

Today on High Plains Morning, we spoke to a gifted South Dakota native that's now living in the Panhandle of Texas: Western artist Kellee Mitchell. This weekend, she has a much-anticipated solo exhibition making its debut at the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Dodge City, KS. The opening reception is this Friday, June 30th; the work will be on display through July 22. To hear the full interview, please click the link at the top of this page.

If you're in the Amarillo area, you can also view Kellee's work at her public studio situated in the newly-renovated Arts in the Sunset (3701 Plains Blvd.). She's in Studio E, which is also listed as "Art by Kellee."

For details on the upcoming Dodge City exhibition, click here — and spread the word!

Here's some additional information about Kellee from her website: "Kellee Mitchell is a versatile artist in both style and mediums. Her inspiration comes from her love of horses, ranch life, and the western heritage she grew up with in Northwest South Dakota, and still encounters today at her home in Canyon, Texas.

While her primary focus is western art, she uses her God-given talent to turn a blank canvas into a memorable piece of art that tells a story to be enjoyed by many generations.

Kellee is an active member of Cowgirl Artists of America, American Women Artists, Women Equine Artists, Amarillo Art Institute, Amarillo Museum of Art, The Dumas Art Center, and Texas Women Artists. She is a regularly featured artist at Lile Art Gallery in Amarillo TX and her art enhances private collections throughout the United States as well as internationally.

Kellee is continually learning and strives to improve her art. She has had the pleasure of learning from and painting with renowned artists such as Jack Sorenson, Steve Boaldin, Tom Browning, Jennifer Brandon, and Jill Soukup.

Achievements include:

- 1st Place Viewers Choice Award - Dumas Art Center (2022)

- Special Recognition Award - Western Heritage Art Show - Carnegie Center For The Arts, Dodge City, KS (2022)

- Honorable Mention-Mountain View American Art Show, Easley, SC. (2020)

- People's Choice Award Greeley Stampede Art Show (2002)

- Published on the cover of Anvil Magazine, George Town, CA (2000 - 2001)

- Solo Exhibition - the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, Hereford, TX (1989)