Hays Symphony Presents their 2026 Halloween Children's Concert This Weekend: Interview with Music Director Ben Cline

Big thanks to Benjamin Cline of Fort Hays State University for sharing so much of his time with HPPR listeners! We talked in-depth about the upcoming Halloween Children's Concert, as well as what it means to keep the arts thriving on the rural High Plains.



Ben is the Hays Symphony's Music Director, as well as the Chair of the Music and Theatre Department — and he's also a Professor of Music (Cello and Bass). Because what's a High Plains university educator without three full-time jobs? (Seriously, we are in awe of this guy.)

Click the link at the top of htis page to hear our full interview. For tickets, you must register here!

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

"Haunt, whimsy, and mischief abound in this tour through Mussorgsky's masterpiece. Festive Halloween pre-concert activities start in lobby at 1:30 PM CT! Free trick-or-treat bags for children after the concert!"

Children’s Halloween Concert: “Pictures at an Exhibition” (Mussorgsky)



Sunday, November 1, 2026

2:30 p.m. – Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center (Hays, KS)

Sheridan Hall

*PRE-CONCERT ACTIVITIES BEGIN 1:30 p.m.

. Since it's the day after Halloween, all sorts of costumes and spooky decorations will also be present!

Pre-concert activities include a Halloween costume parade, musical instrument petting zoo, and crafts related to the concert.

*** OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, just register online for your ticket. (Link at HPPR.org on the online comm.

