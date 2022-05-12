© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR News

Am I allowed to vote in the Texas primary runoffs this month? Yes, you are!

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published May 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
A voter heads to a polling site at Faith Presbyterian Church in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin on Election Day.
A voter heads to a polling site at Faith Presbyterian Church in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin on Election Day.

Even if you didn't vote in the March primary, you can still vote in the runoff — and your vote might have a bigger impact.

Lee esta historia en español.

A bunch of races from the March primary in Texas went to runoffs — which means no candidate running for their party’s nomination for elected office got more than 50% of the vote. So now, the top two candidates in those races are on the ballot again this month. These races will determine who runs in the general election in November.

Early voting in the runoffs starts Monday and runs through May 20. Election Day is May 24.

In Texas, you don’t register as a member of a political party, so primaries are open to anyone, regardless of your personal party preference. You can vote in only ONE party’s primary in a year, though. That means if you voted in the Republican primary in March, you have to vote in the Republican runoff.

But less than 20% of Texas voters turned out for the March primaries. So what about all those other voters? Can they still vote in the runoffs?

Yes! If you didn’t vote in a March primary, you can vote in EITHER party’s primary runoff.

(Pro tip: Because runoffs tend to attract even fewer voters than the original election, your vote can have an outsized influence in a runoff. So if you feel strongly about a race, but didn’t vote in March for one reason or another, now’s your chance to make a difference!)

There are some congressional and legislative runoffs that vary depending on where you live, but voters across the state will have at least a few races to make a choice in, depending on which party’s primary they vote in.

Here are the races every Texas voter will see on runoff ballots:

Republican Ballot

Texas Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton (incumbent)
  • George P. Bush


Land Commissioner

  • Dawn Buckingham
  • Tim Westley


Railroad Commissioner (oil and gas regulator)

  • Wayne Christian (incumbent)
  • Sarah Stogner

Democratic Ballot

Texas Attorney General

  • Rochelle Garza
  • Joe Jaworski


Lieutenant Governor

  • Michelle Beckley
  • Mike Collier


Land Commissioner

  • Jay Kleberg
  • Sandragrace Martinez


Comptroller

  • Janet T. Dudding
  • Angel Luis Vega

Copyright 2022 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.

Tags

HPPR News TexasTexas votingTexas primary election
Matt Largey
Matt has been a reporter at KUT off and on since 2006. He came to Austin from Boston, then went back for a while--but couldn't stand to be away--so he came back to Austin. Matt grew up in Maine (but hates lobster), and while it might sound hard to believe, he thinks Maine and Texas are remarkably similar.
See stories by Matt Largey