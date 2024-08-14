© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma revenues surpass official estimates; state savings accounts remain healthy

KOSU | By Lionel Ramos
Published August 14, 2024 at 9:07 AM CDT
<i>As Long as the Waters Flow</i> statue by Allan Houser resides outside the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
As Long as the Waters Flow statue by Allan Houser resides outside the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Oklahoma’s general revenue fund collected about $8.5 billion over Fiscal Year 2024. And its two main savings accounts contain just over $2 billion.

OMES Interim Director Katie DeMuth said in a press release Wednesday the combined revenues and reserves give Oklahoma a strong foundation entering Fiscal Year 2025.

The total general revenue collections for this year are 2.1% above estimates made by officials, but 6.1% below last year’s all-time record high of $9 billion.

While projections look good, Oklahomans can expect state sales tax revenues to drop by about $370 million this time next year as a result of the state’s portion of the tax on groceries being cut.

Some Republican lawmakers, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, also hope to slash the state’s income tax, which accounts for more than a third of the General Revenue Fund.

Members of the Senate, led by outgoing Pro Temp Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, stifled House of Representatives’ efforts when they left it out of their proposed budget resolution and remained firmly against cutting revenues any further.

Both House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Treat are term-limited and can’t serve again. The state income tax cut, however, remains on the table despite Stitt negotiating it away for other budgetary gains this year.

Copyright 2024 KOSU

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsOklahomaeconomy
Lionel Ramos