With less than 2 weeks till Election Day, Harris and Trump are coming to Texas

With Election Day less than two weeks away, both presidential hopefuls will be making stops in Texas on Friday.

Former President Donald Trump holds the first event of the day at 12:30 p.m. with a press conference at a private jet terminal in East Austin. After he leaves, it’s expected he’ll make an appearance on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience".

Earlier this week, the podcaster announced on social media that he would interview Trump at his studio in Austin. According to Austin Monthly, Rogan's studio is located inside a home on the shores of Lake Austin.

The City of Austin said Thursday to expect all lanes of SH 71 to be closed between U.S. 183 and Woodward Street. All lanes of U.S. 183 will also be closed between SH 71 and Burleson Road. Local officials also said people traveling to the airport in the afternoon should plan on traffic delays.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Houston on Friday for a campaign rally from 3 to 8 p.m. That’s according to the National Democratic Party, which boasts that guitarist Willie Nelson will be in attendance, along with Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé. Some reports say Beyoncé herself will appear alongside the Democratic presidential nominee, but no public announcement has been made.

Democratic Congressman Colin Allred who’s running for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz, will also be joining Harris.

According to current polls, Trump’s likely to win Texas by five points, similar to his 2020 margin of victory here. Nationally, though, polls show Harris and Trump in a very close race.

