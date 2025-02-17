Report: Texas is home to more top tier research institutions than any other state

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Texas is now home to the most top tier research intuitions of any state in the country, according to a new report from the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation.

The report found that 16 universities qualify as Tier 1 institutions, compared to 14 in California and 11 in New York.

The most recent additions are the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, UT Health San Antonio, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Baylor College of Medicine, and Southern Methodist University.

The Tier 1 designation means the institutions spend at least $50 million on research and award at least 70 research doctorates per year.

The news of progress for these Texas universities came amid uncertainty over federal research funding.

The Trump administration's changes to the National Institutes of Health, while currently on hold by a federal judge, could drastically reduce biomedical research funding to universities across the country.

