Texas lawmaker files bill to ban medical research on corpses without consent

A North Texas lawmaker filed a bill this week that would make it illegal to perform medical research on a corpse without explicit consent.

Sen. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) said the bill was a response to a recent investigation that revealed the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth allegedly used unclaimed bodies for medical experiments without permission.

In a statement, Parker said the bill aims to protect the dignity of the deceased and ensure families have control over their loved ones’ remains.

“No family should ever have to worry that the remains of their loved ones could be taken, dismembered, and leased out without any effort to notify the next of kin,” Parker said. “This legislation puts an end to that practice once and for all, ensuring Texas law upholds the highest ethical standards and respects the dignity of every individual.”

Under current Texas law , medical institutions can obtain unclaimed bodies for research, education or training without explicit consent, but they are required to “make due effort” to notify a relative of the deceased within 72 hours after death. If contact isn’t made, the institution can still legally move forward with research after filing an affidavit with the county clerk stating that it made a “diligent inquiry” to find a relative.

But if Parker’s bill passes, institutions would be required to get written permission from the deceased before their death or informed consent by next of kin before their remains could be used for scientific study.

The proposed legislation comes after an NBC News investigation exposed how UNT Health Science Center’s Willed Body Program obtained hundreds of unclaimed bodies from Dallas and Tarrant counties after repeatedly failing to contact family members. The corpses were then used for medical research, with body parts being leased to medical-device companies, universities and the U.S. Army, according to NBC.

Months later, NBC reported that the university was violating Texas law by liquefying the human remains to save money on cremations. According to Parker, the investigation “brought to light disturbing gaps in oversight.”

“This is about the inherent dignity of each individual, protecting the most vulnerable and ensuring no family is left in the dark about their loved ones,” Parker said.

After the NBC investigation was published last year, leaders with the UNT Health Science Center were fired and the university’s Willed Body Program was suspended. Tarrant County also cut ties with the program after donating its unclaimed bodies to the university for years.

Last month, the university’s president stepped down after serving more than two years in the role. The controversy was not mentioned when the university made the announcement.

The UNT Health Science Center declined a request for comment on Friday.

Parker’s bill will first head to a Senate committee, where lawmakers will debate its merits or potential amendments. If it passes out of committee, it’ll move to a full Senate vote before heading to the Texas House of Representatives for consideration.

