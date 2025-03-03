© 2025
National Weather Center employees in Norman among those fired Thursday in purge of federal workers

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Chloe Bennett-Steele, Graycen Wheeler, StateImpact Oklahoma
Published March 3, 2025 at 11:45 AM CST
Employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Norman were informed of the layoffs Thursday afternoon.

Probationary employees with organizations under NOAA, including the National Weather Service, were terminated Thursday afternoon, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. That anonymous source couldn’t confirm the number of employees fired at the Norman facility.

The federal agency is the country’s authority on weather and climate research, housing decades of data. The National Weather Service issues near-constant weather updates across the U.S. NOAA is part of the Department of Commerce.

The layoffs could continue through Friday evening according to reporting from The Hill. The Guardian reported that hundreds of personnel were impacted nationwide.

The firings also potentially impact the National Severe Storms Laboratory, which is in charge of researching forecasting, weather warnings and radar technology. Other organizations working in Oklahoma include the Southern Climate Impacts Planning Program, Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations and more.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

