West Texas children treated for vitamin A toxicity as medical disinformation spreads alongside measles

Medical disinformation connected to the West Texas measles outbreak has created a new problem. Children are being treated for toxic levels of vitamin A.

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock confirms it is treating children with severe cases of measles who are also suffering from vitamin A toxicity. According to the hospital, they have admitted fewer than 10 pediatric patients who were all initially hospitalized due to measles complications but have elevated levels of vitamin A that is resulting in abnormal liver function.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. directed the CDC to update its measles guidance to promote the use of vitamin A. Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic, recommended in an article published March 2 on FOX News to take vitamin A under the supervision of a physician for those with mild, moderate and severe infections.

During a March 4 interview on Fox News, Kennedy suggested that therapies such as the use of cod liver oil — which contains vitamins A and D — were "working" in treating measles patients.

There are reports from the West Texas area that cod liver oil is in high demand and a big seller at area pharmacies.

But the hospital is informing the public to reduce consumption of vitamin A and has warned that excessive amounts of it may result in significant adverse effects.

There is no evidence that taking vitamin A will prevent measles.

The World Health Organization has administered vitamin A in Africa to reduce mortality during measles outbreaks. This is a strategy in a part of the world with widespread malnourishment, and vitamin A deficiency compromises the immune system. However, malnourishment is not a problem in West Texas or in other locations where the measles outbreak has spread in the U.S.

More than 320 people in Texas have contracted measles in recent weeks. Forty people have been hospitalized in the state, and one child has died in the current outbreak.

