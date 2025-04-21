© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Measles update: State officials report 36 more cases in West Texas

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:38 PM CDT
A measles vaccination
Owen Humphreys
/
Reuters
A measles vaccination

The Texas outbreak is nearing 600 cases since January.

There are 36 new confirmed cases of measles connected to the West Texas outbreak.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has counted 597 cases since the outbreak began in late January.

Sixty-two of the patients have been hospitalized since January. There have been two fatalities among school-aged children.

In a statement, the DSHS added that "[b]ased on the most recent data, DSHS has identified designated outbreak counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum."

Despite claims by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the outbreak is not slowing down.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Health care professionals said the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico.
See stories by David Martin Davies