Oklahoma is drought-free for the first time in more than 5 years

Some things were different in 2019.

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Paul George for rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' song "Old Town Road" topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Oklahoma was drought-free.

Now, 5 years and 10 months later, the state is drought-free again, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet . In the Mesonet Ticker, Oklahoma's State Climatologist Gary McManus wrote there are a few caveats to mention.

For instance, drought is no longer present according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map , but abnormally dry conditions persist in much of the panhandle and nearby Western Oklahoma.

"That's not drought according to the Drought Monitor intensity scale, but signifies areas either entering or exiting drought," McManus wrote. "In this case: exiting."

/ National Drought Mitigation Center / National Drought Mitigation Center The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest map was released last Thursday.

But he said drought impacts like low farm ponds or dry soils might linger.

This comes after the state experienced wetter weather in recent months. Last year, McManus wrote the state experienced its wettest November on record, and this year, Oklahomans saw the wettest April on record, along with an unusually wet May and early June.

Along with the moisture, there has also been severe weather this spring, including tornadoes and hail.

