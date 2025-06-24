Suspect dead, two officers injured in officer-involved shooting on Texas Tech University campus

An officer-involved shooting on Texas Tech University campus ended with one dead and two officers injured, early this morning.

According to a release from Texas Tech Police Department, at about 12:45 A.M. officers were "checking on a suspicious vehicle," in a campus parking lot near the Jones AT&T Stadium.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the officers. The suspect was shot and declared dead at the scene.

Two officers were shot and injured. They were transported to University Medical Center. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes unit.

Update:

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath addressed the shooting in a conference Tuesday afternoon. Bonath said the officers were engaged in an unrelated traffic stop on the north side of campus when they spotted the vehicle.

"The suspect was making some furtive gestures around the vehicle. So they went over to the scene to investigate what was going on, see if they could help," Bonath said. "And from there, I really can't make many comments till they finish their investigation."

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was killed on the scene. Both officers received non-life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, one officer was still in treatment at the hospital.

Unlike previous campus emergencies, the "Tech Alert" emergency alert system was not used. President Lawrence Schovanec said that it is due to circumstances around this shooting, including the summer season limiting the number of people on campus and the speed at which the situation occurred.

"[Because] there are not many students on campus, we waited until this morning to issue a memo to the broader community," Schovanec said. "So this situation has some details that were peculiar to this that make it different from how we might respond during a normal school period."

Schovanec emphasized that "there was no threat to the broader campus community at any time" during the shooting.

