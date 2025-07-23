Dallas Fed: Texas may see 1.7% job growth in 2025

The Texas employment forecast released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas this month reported job growth could be around 1.7% in 2025.

That's lower than June's forecast of 2% job growth.

The forecast is based on models that include projected national GDP, oil futures prices, and the Texas and U.S. leading indexes.

"Employment fell in June for the first time in a year, with the state losing 15,500 jobs," said Jesus Cañas, Dallas Fed senior business economist.

June job declines hit many sectors, led by cuts in the oil and gas and professional business services sectors.

"The only sectors that added jobs last month were information services, education and health, and government. Additionally, employment fell in all major Texas metros except for San Antonio." he added.

The Dallas Fed estimated 244,600 jobs will be added in the state this year, and overall employment by December 2025 may number 14.5 million.

The Texas unemployment rate decreased to 4% in June.

Adrian Lopez, the CEO of Alamo Workforce Solutions, said the unemployment rate in San Antonio in June was at 3.8%, lower than the statewide average reported by the Dallas Fed.

He also said 23,000 new jobs have been added in the San Antonio area since last June. He named the job sectors doing the most hiring.

"Everything from house services to trade, transportation, utilities, construction. manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, financial activities and then also in information," Lopez said.

He said federal job layoffs under the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency have yet to have a significant increase on local unemployment figures, but he said that may be because those targeted have yet to exhaust other benefits they are getting by on.

