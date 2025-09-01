Amid pending lawsuits, Texas Gov. Abbott signs Republican-backed congressional redistricting bill

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 4 into law Friday, approving a new congressional redistricting map that will create up to five new Republican-held U.S. House seats from Texas.

The legislation, dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Map" by its supporters, redraws Texas' congressional boundaries, potentially flipping several seats from Democratic to Republican control ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Before signing the map into law, Abbott praised legislative leaders for their work in passing the bill, adding it "ensures fair representation in the United States Congress for Texans."

"Texas is now more red in the United States Congress," Abbott said, immediately after signing the map.

Today, I signed the One Big Beautiful Map into law.



This map ensures fairer representation in Congress.



Texas will be more RED in Congress. pic.twitter.com/aOT7QCoSF8 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 29, 2025

The controversial measure passed the Texas Legislature last week along strict party lines in both chambers. Earlier this month, Democrats staged a two-week walkout over the proposed map in protest, returning only after California lawmakers promised to pass a map countering any Republican gains in Texas.

Opponents, including civil rights organizations who have already filed suit against the new maps, argue the new district lines dilute the influence of Black, Latino and Asian American voters in urban areas like Houston, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth.

