Researchers say direct communication, safer environment can lower risk of suicide

A common myth about suicide is that if someone is determined to end their life, they will always find a way and that attempts to intervene often fall short. But researchers say that's not true: even modest, timely actions can prevent a permanent choice.

Dr. Sarah Victor and Dr. Sean Mitchell, professors in Texas Tech's Department of Psychological Sciences, say immediate, practical support—like creating safety and connecting with someone in crisis—can reduce both the risk of a suicide attempt and the chance it will happen again.

"We actually have a lot of research that even small steps that keep somebody from acting on a suicidal thought in a moment of crisis, a big proportion of those people do not go on to make an attempt in any other way," Victor said.

Warning signs aren't always obvious. Social withdrawal, difficulty focusing, or subtle mentions of death can signal trouble. Mitchell added that signs may also include joking about death, increased substance use, or suddenly giving away possessions.

"There's no one size fits all for warning signs," he said. "Oftentimes, what we're trying to look out for is a big change in behavior from how people might normally act or things they might normally say."

Approaching someone in crisis can feel daunting, but both professors emphasize that asking directly about suicide is not harmful. Mitchell offered a practical example: "You don't seem like your old self. I'm really wondering how you're doing. Sometimes, when people are having really stressful things going on in their lives, they might think about death or suicide. Is that something you've been experiencing?"

Even when conversations feel heavy or don't go perfectly, Victor said that reaffirming care and willingness to listen keeps the door open. And a single discussion doesn't guarantee the person is out of danger.

"Sometimes we hear, 'Well, if they told me about it, then they must not be serious,' and that is a myth," she said. "How you respond, how you help support that person, is the important part."

For people struggling to admit that they're having suicidal thoughts, Victor encouraged seeking support in other ways, such as doing activities they enjoy or spending time with trusted people.

Language also matters. Mitchell explained that saying "died by suicide" rather than "committed suicide" removes judgment and stigma, making it easier for someone to open up. He also avoids labeling thoughts or attempts as "serious," instead framing them by severity: how frequent the thoughts are, how intense, and whether medical attention was required.

"That can really steer the conversation to feel a bit more accepting and open about these discussions," Mitchell said.

He added that no act of care is too small, and one critical step often overlooked is "means safety".

"And what means safety for suicide is basically just, how do we keep their environment safe?" he said. "Keep means or methods for attempting suicide limited in someone's environment when they're at greatest risk."

Often, this involves frank conversations about firearms and safe storage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 49,000 people in the U.S. died by suicide in 2023, and more than half of those deaths involved a firearm.

Victor echoed the point. "Making sure that there isn't anything lethal in their environment can really be the difference between life and death."

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 988, and the Crisis Text Line is 741-741.

