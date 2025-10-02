Oklahoma AG requests investigation of education department, 1 day after Walters resigns

In a press release, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he formally requested a financial audit of the department, from Walter's first day as superintendent to his last. State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd would be responsible for combing through department finances.

"Given the former Superintendent's well-established history of mishandling tax dollars, combined with new and ongoing allegations of misspending, I am now ordering an investigative audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Education," Drummond said in the press release.

Last year, a grand jury assembled by Drummond called Walters' handling of pandemic relief funds "indefensible," saying he blew past fiscal guardrails to advance his political agenda as then-Secretary of Education.

"The evidence shows state officials, though perhaps well-intentioned, disregarded available administrative safeguards in favor of advancing a political and philosophical agenda," the grand jury stated.

Drummond's audit request doesn't cover Walters' time as Secretary of Education, but he wrote that multiple Department of Education employees have brought forward concerns about spending practices while Walters was superintendent.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Byrd's office had not received a letter or any form of request from Drummond's office, according to spokesperson Andrew Speno.

"It's unprecedented to send out a press release before making the formal request to the auditor's office," Speno said. "Of course, if she gets the request, she'll fulfill it – she must."

