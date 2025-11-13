Authors forced to miss Texas Book Festival due to unforeseen issues including 'flight challenges'

At least 18 authors scheduled to attend this weekend's Texas Book Festival have had to drop out for "unforeseen issues, including flight challenges," organizers announced Friday morning.

The list includes Julia Ioffe, a finalist for the 2025 National Book Award; R.L Stine, author of the popular series Goosebumps; and best-selling author Peter Swanson. Organizers posted on the festival's Instagram account a list of the authors who canceled, and said they would keep it updated.

The festival, now in its 30th year, features a variety of panel discussions, author talks and book signings. More than 300 authors were expected at this weekend's event in and around the Texas Capitol.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered flights at major U.S. airports to be scaled back starting Friday because of the government shutdown. The FAA cited safety concerns as air traffic controllers, who have gone unpaid for weeks, call in sick.

Austin's airport is not on the FAA's list of affected airports, but aviation experts told KUT News travelers could expect to feel the ripple effects.

Copyright 2025 KUT News