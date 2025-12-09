Gov. Greg Abbott launches plan to open Turning Point USA chapters in all Texas high schools

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Turning Point USA have launched a partnership to create chapters of the right-wing organization on every Texas high school campus.

Abbott, Patrick and Turning Point USA Senior Director Josh Thifault revealed the initiative during a news conference at the Governor's Mansion on Monday. They did not outline any plans to attempt to force schools to initiate the clubs, but Abbott said that he expects "meaningful disciplinary action" to take place against "any stoppage of TPUSA in the great state of Texas."

"Let me be clear: Any school that stands in the way of a Club America program in their school should be reported immediately to the Texas Education Agency," the governor said, referring to the name of the high school clubs.

The announcement comes after Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, who stood behind Abbott at Monday's gathering, privately met with Thifault in early November to discuss expanding the organization's presence in the state's schools, which was first reported by The Texas Tribune. Four days after that meeting, Patrick said he would commit $1 million in campaign funds to help bring the project to fruition.

Turning Point USA was founded by Charlie Kirk, the late right-wing activist who was often praised by conservatives as a champion of free speech and criticized for comments that many other Americans found hateful toward LGBTQ+ communities, non-Christians, people of color and women. Kirk was killed in early September while speaking on a college campus in Utah.

The conservative student organization has traditionally operated on college campuses, promoting itself as a hub for young people committed to conservative values. The group is also known for having created a so-called professor watchlist, which allows users to search for educators perceived as supporting and promoting liberal viewpoints in the classroom. Turning Point's work has at times caused tension, particularly among students and faculty members who have reported being harassed because of the negative spotlight placed on them by the organization.

The group's "Club America" chapters, meanwhile, operate in high schools. The clubs aim to "build strong networks, spearhead impactful initiatives, help students register to vote, and inspire meaningful conversations about the foundations of a free society," according to their website.

Turning Point organizers say they have received tens of thousands of new inquiries about starting local chapters since Kirk's death, while claiming that some students wanting to launch chapters have faced pushback from their schools' administrators.

Republican officials in Oklahoma and Florida have also announced partnerships with Turning Point to expand the organization's presence. Oklahoma's former right-wing superintendent, Ryan Walters, had threatened to go after the accreditation of schools that refused to welcome the conservative group.

Petitions calling for the removal of the school chapters have also emerged, with some students and parents criticizing the national organization for what they describe as "racist, homophobic, and sexist hate speech on college campuses across America." The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights group that tracks extremism, describes Turning Point as an organization with a strategy of sowing fear "that white Christian supremacy is under attack by nefarious actors, including immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community and civil rights activists."

This is a developing story; check back for details.

Disclosure: Southern Poverty Law Center has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

Copyright 2025 KERA News