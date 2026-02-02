Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration as New World screwworm continues to inch closer to the border

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a statewide disaster declaration to prevent the potential spread of the New World Screwworm into Texas. The harmful parasite presents a serious threat to the livestock industry and wildlife.

Abbott's declaration comes as reported cases of NWS continue to move closer and closer to the Texas-Mexico border.

Mexico's animal health authority confirmed earlier this month that there were more than a dozen reported cases of NWS in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas.

Several of those cases are still active. The northernmost active case is 197 miles from the Texas border. A case has not yet been detected in Texas.

The preemptive declaration directs the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to establish a joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team.

"The Texas NWS response team can fully utilize all state government prevention and response resources to prevent the re-emergence of this destructive parasite," said Abbott in a release. "Texas is prepared to fully eradicate this pest if need be."

A $750 million Domestic Sterile New World Screwworm Production Facility is already being constructed in Edinburg.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller had previously urged for heightened surveillance following the spread of cases in Mexico.

"The Governor's disaster declaration gives his task force greater authority, resources, and speed needed to confront the growing threat posed by the New World screwworm," Miller said.

Miller encourages all ranchers to closely inspect animals for any wounds.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio