West Texas fire risk climbs amid record heat, dry conditions

Fire danger is expected to increase across the South Plains and broader West Texas region through the end of the month, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Forecasters say the High Plains, Caprock and western Rolling Plains will continue to see elevated to critical fire weather, driven by near-record heat, strong winds and extremely dry vegetation.

Lubbock's previous March record of 95 degrees, set on March 31, 1946, has already been surpassed three times this month – including a new all-time March high of 98 degrees recorded on March 21, which was recorded again this week on Thursday, March 26.

A cold front moving through late Thursday into Friday brought cooler temperatures, but also shifting winds that could complicate ongoing firefighting efforts.

Despite the cooldown, officials say moderate fire potential will remain in West Texas through Monday due to persistently dry fuels.

Recent wildfire activity reflects those conditions. A fire in Hutchinson County north of Amarillo this week burned more than 2,900 acres, and east of Lubbock in Dickens County, the Bell fire was still active as of Friday afternoon, at 45% containment.

Including the Bell and Hutchinson fires, seven wildfires were reported in the South Plains and Panhandle regions this week, totaling over 3,650 acres burned.

Much of the state — including the High Plains — has seen little to no precipitation in the past two weeks, with longer-term deficits continuing to dry out grasses and other fuels.

Warmer and drier weather returns Sunday into early next week, keeping moderate wildfire potential in place across West Texas.

Officials also warn a more active weather pattern with stronger winds could develop by early April, increasing precipitation chances for the eastern half of the state but driving increased fire risk for regions like the Panhandle and South Plains.

Residents are urged to avoid activities that could spark fires and to stay alert to rapidly changing conditions.

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