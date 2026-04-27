USDA designates 56 Oklahoma counties as Natural Disaster Areas for drought

Despite recent storms in parts of the state, all of Oklahoma is in some sort of drought or under abnormally dry conditions.

Because of the intense drought in the past few months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared Natural Disaster Areas in 56 counties in the state.

This extends emergency credits to producers recovering from natural disasters. The emergency loans can be used for recovery needs including replacing livestock, refinancing certain debts or a farm operation's reorganization.

In the National Drought Mitigation Center's Condition Monitoring Observer Reports , people have reported the drought has caused ponds to be depleted or dry up, and for soil to lose moisture.

Producers have also reported pest problems in crops and an expectation of crop yield losses. Because pastures are dry, ranchers have been putting out hay or supplemental feed, according to the reports.

The USDA lists two disasters covering specific Oklahoma counties. People in counties that neighbor the disaster areas may also be eligible for credits.

The application deadline for the first drought event covering 41 counties is Dec. 21. For the second event spanning 15 counties, the deadline is Dec. 15.

Primary eligible counties for first disaster:



Adair, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, McClain, McCurtain, Mayes, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, Wagoner, and Washita Counties.

Primary eligible counties for second disaster:



Beaver, Bryan, Garfield, Harper, Logan, Love, McIntosh, Major, Murray, Noble, Okfuskee, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, and Texas Counties.



Drought continues to be at its worst in swaths of Western Oklahoma.

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