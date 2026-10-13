Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback steps into US Senate campaign to endorse Roger Marshall

TOPEKA — Former U.S. Sen. and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback endorsed the reelection of Republican Roger Marshall in the toss-up U.S. Senate campaign with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.

Brownback, with a 30-year record as a Kansas conservative, said he was puzzled people approached him to inquire about who he intended to vote for in the Nov. 3 showdown. He took to social media to share unequivocal support for Marshall. In doing so, Brownback exhibited no fondness for U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, and aligned himself with President Donald Trump.

“Not sure why people keep asking,” Brownback said. “Kansas voters have a clear choice between Marshall and a liberal Democrat who wants to make Chuck Schumer majority leader and block President Trump’s judicial nominees.”

Hamilton told CNN that he wouldn’t support election of Schumer as Democratic leader if Kansas voters sent him to Washington, D.C., to replace Marshall.

Marshall’s campaign didn’t offer a direct response to the endorsement from Brownback posted to X. It’s unclear whether Marshall sought the backing of Brownback, who won a 1996 special election to assume the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Bob Dole. Brownback won a full term in 1998 and was reelected in 2004. In 2010, he was elected governor of the deep-red state, but his popularity cratered in his second term. Brownback resigned as governor in 2018 to accept Trump’s appointment as U.S. ambassador of religious freedom.

Campaign staff working for Hamilton, the Methodist founder of the Church of the Resurrection, seized upon the Brownback endorsement to remind voters that six of the eight living Kansas governors endorsed Hamilton. The Hamilton group included four Democrats and two Republicans.

“Congratulations to Roger Marshall on earning the support of one of Kansas’ least popular politicians,” said Tyson Brody, a Hamilton spokesperson. “Kansans remember the days of the Brownback experiment that devastated our public schools, left our roads in disrepair and financially ruined our state.”

Governor endorsements

Hamilton has been endorsed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and former Democratic Govs. Mark Parkinson, Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin. Former Govs. Mike Hayden and Bill Graves, both Republicans, endorsed Hamilton.

Graves, who was governor from 1995 to 2003, said on PBS NewsHour that he appreciated the middle-of-the-road path sought by Hamilton. Graves said his confidence in Marshall eroded after Marshall voted Jan. 6, 2021, not to certify election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania that affirmed President Joe Biden beat Trump in 2020. He said Marshall subsequently failed to stand up for the interests of Kansans.

Hayden, who was governor from 1987-1991, said in a three minute video he had “supported Roger Marshall before, but he has put party and politics ahead of the people of Kansas.

“It’s time for a change,” Hayden said. “Kansas needs a senator willing to stand up and say ‘This isn’t working.’ ”

In response to the request for comment about the Brownback endorsement, Marshall spokesperson Payton Fuller said Kansans had a “clear choice” on Election Day.

Fuller pointed in the statement to Marshall’s allegation that Hamilton didn’t do enough in 2005 to address complaints that a Church of the Resurrection volunteer abused children at a church camp. In 2006, the church received more information and reported allegationsto law enforcement.

“Kansans have a clear choice this election: A senator who has fought and delivered major wins for our farmers, cut taxes for the middle class and secured the border or a Chuck Schumer-funded Democrat who protected and enabled a pedophile preying on children at his church camp,” Fuller said.

The Senate Leadership Fund, the top super PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Republicans, plans to devote $14 million to Marshall’s candidacy. The PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Democrats, the Senate Majority PAC, committed $5 million to Hamilton’s cause.

Brownback legacy

Brody, the spokesperson for Hamilton, said Brownback signed legislation in 2012 that lowered state income taxes. The state didn’t cut spending to balance the revenue losses. That led to years of budget shortfalls. Brownback responded by increasing borrowing, retaining part of a temporary sales tax increase, cutting funding to K-12 education and postponing highway projects.

In 2017, a coalition of Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature passed a bill repealing much of the Brownback tax agenda. Brownback vetoed the bill but was overridden by two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate.

Brownback’s popularity suffered until he resigned to work in the first Trump administration. National polling by Morning Consult showed that at one point he was the least popular U.S. governor with an approval rating of 23% and a disapproval rating at 70%.

Brody said Brownback and Marshall “took our state backward” and that it was “time for something different.”

Trump endorsed Marshall’s reelection and Vice President JD Vance traveled to Kansas to boost voter enthusiasm for Marshall. Vance’s visit followed reporting by The New York Times that attorneys for Marshall, who worked as a physician in Kansas, filed lawsuits against more than 700 of his patients for nonpayment of medical bills. The process led to the arrest of approximately 80 patients. Marshall also has been criticized for assessing delinquent patients an 18% annual interest rate on unpaid debt.

The cookie bill

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On Saturday, Marshall’s campaign paid $1,300 to settle a six-year-old debt to Holly’s Sweet Treats. The company provided cookies and treats for Marshall’s Senate primary campaign celebration party in 2020.

Store founder Holly Thomas said she attempted for more than a year to convince Marshall’s representatives to pay the $678.75 bill. She didn’t receive a response until after her recent viral Facebook post documented the debt owed by Marshall and explained why she wouldn’t vote for him in November.

“We have absolutely no idea how this happened, but rest assured as soon as it became known to us, we immediately attempted to contact the business in order to apologize, and we have repaid the bill from 2020 — double,” Marshall said on social media.

Marshall’s campaign paid $57.50 less than double, but Thomas confirmed receipt of the payment: “Better late than never, right?”

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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