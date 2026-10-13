Liberal super PAC resurrecting Lauren Boebert’s “Beetlejuice” drama drops $1.5M to block her reelection

A super PAC running ads resurfacing Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s 2023 removal from a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver reported over the weekend that it has invested $1.5 million in its effort to prevent the congresswoman from winning reelection this year in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

The Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC revealed in a Federal Election Commission filing Saturday that it spent the money on ad production and dissemination.

It’s unclear if all that money is going toward the group’s ad related to Boebert’s “Beetlejuice” saga, but so far that appears to be the only spot they’re airing related to Boebert on digital platforms. There are no filings with the Federal Communication Commission showing the PAC spending on TV — at least not yet.

The political action committee is predominantly funded by Chris Larsen, a billionaire tech investor from California who has worked to protect consumers from the harms of the internet. Larsen has been a prolific spender for Democratic candidates this election cycle, including former state Rep. Manny Rutinel, the Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans in Colorado’s toss-up 8th Congressional District.

The “Beetlejuice” ad from the Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC features surveillance footage from the Denver Center for Performing Arts of Boebert and her date groping each other.

“If Lauren Boebert can’t be trusted in a room full of kids, then she can’t be trusted in the halls of Congress,” the ad’s narrator says.

At the time, Boebert apologized for her behavior during the musical, saying she “fell short” of her values. A few months later, she switched congressional districts for a better shot at reelection.

The congresswoman worked for months to rehabilitate her image, eventually securing another term in Washington. Her Democratic and Republican opponents in 2024 mostly abstained from attacking her over the “Beetlejuice” episode.

But with Democrats aiming to tap into the national discontent with President Donald Trump and the Republican majority in Congress, they are targeting Boebert and her Denver theater incident from three years ago.

“I’ve been outspent in every race I’ve run, and I’ve never been outworked,” Boebert said in a written statement Monday. “Far-left socialist PACs can dump millions into Colorado’s 4th District. My voters already know exactly who I am. They will keep supporting me and trusting me because I show up to protect our water, our farmers, ranchers, and small businesses — and to deliver results for them, not for coastal billionaires trying to buy this seat with old, tired attacks.”

Boebert, who won reelection in 2024 by nearly 12 percentage points, is running this year against Democrat Eileen Laubacher of Highlands Ranch, a former Republican and retired Navy rear admiral who is vying for elected office for the first time. Laubacher is running as a moderate and is pitching herself to voters as a drama-free member of Congress.



McKenzie Lange, CPR News via the Colorado Capitol News Alliance

Eileen Laubacher, Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District, holds a campaign event at Golf Club At Bear Dance in Larkspur on Aug. 27, 2026.



The 4th District is considered Colorado’s most Republican congressional district, based on voter registration data and past results. But Laubacher has been able to raise a massive amount of money — more than $10 million through the end of June — for her longshot bid. Boebert, by comparison, had taken in a little more than $1 million through June for her reelection bid.

Boebert has gotten some help recently from the House Freedom Caucus’ campaign arm, which has reported spending nearly $450,000 on the race.

American Bridge 21st Century’s super PAC has spent about $400,000 on the race to help Laubacher.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the U.S. House Democrats’ campaign arm, is not explicitly targeting Boebert, though they said earlier this year that they think the 4th District could be winnable in 2026. (The DCCC hasn’t spent any money on the race to back up that assertion.)

The 4th District includes most of Douglas County and spans across the Eastern Plains into Loveland.

Boebert and Laubacher are scheduled to participate in a live, televised 9News debate on Monday evening. Find details here.

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This story previously appeared on The Colorado Sun.

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