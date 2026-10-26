Texas state senator raises concerns about homeschooling 'loophole' in new school voucher program

A Texas lawmaker is questioning a provision in the state's new school voucher program that allows families to receive taxpayer money even when their children attend private schools that aren't participating in the program.

At a recent Senate Education Committee hearing, Democratic state Sen. José Menéndez of San Antonio questioned how families can qualify for up to $2,000 through a category called "homeschool/other."

Menéndez raised concerns after reviewing a Facebook exchange in which Travis Pillow, who oversees the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program for the Comptroller's office, explained that the homeschool/other category isn't limited to traditional homeschool families.

"Basically you're telling folks, check homeschool or other, you'll get the money and you can still use whatever school you want," Menéndez said during the hearing.

Pillow explained that families can qualify for the $2,000 award even if their children attend private schools that don't participate in the voucher program.

Instead of tuition, the funds can go toward approved educational expenses, including tutoring, therapy, educational materials and extracurricular activities like karate or piano lessons.

"Every dollar that is spent through this program needs to be for an approved and qualified educational expense," Pillow told lawmakers.

Menéndez said the distinction raises questions about accountability, particularly when students move from the private school category into the homeschool/other category.

"My concern is that by dropping to the home school it is a big, big loophole the size of a Mack truck to use it for almost anything," Menéndez said. "And so I think it's something we need to be thoughtful and careful with."

The hearing was held as lawmakers evaluate the first year of the voucher program and prepare to potentially double its $1 billion budget during the upcoming legislative session.

Sujata Dand is KERA's early childhood education reporter. Got a tip? Email her at sdand@kera.org .

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